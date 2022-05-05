Warning issued after pet cat found decapitated by mystery maniac in Milton Keynes

The 16-year-old ginger cat called Sparkle was found dead on grass by the side of the road in Broomfield, Stacey Bushes on Sunday.

Her devastated owner, a 32-year-old care worker, at first assumed her pet had been hit by a car.

"But we then realised the injuries were not consistent with that and we took her to the vet to find out what had happened,” she said.

Ginger Sparkle, pictured with her son, was a much-loved family cat

"The vet confirmed her head had been sliced almost off with a sharp bladed object. It was so neat that only a human could have done it.

"I was horrified. How can anyone do that to a cat?”

The owner is now worried whoever was responsible may strike again and has warned other cat owners to keep a close eye on their pets.

"Please watch your furbabies. We’d hate anyone else to go through this...We’ve had Sparkle since she was a tiny kitten and I’m emotionally broken,” she said.

“I also have her son and her sister. I’m keeping them close and hugging them extra tight.”

The incident has been reported to South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) a rescue group that also investigates cat killings all over the country and persuades police to get involved.

The group is the only official organisation investigating spates of animal killings all over the UK, including the case of the infamous Croydon Cat Killer.

Spokesman Tony Jenkins is planning to scrutinise Sparkle’s death and has repeated the warning for other cat owners in the area to be vigilant in the meantime.

One notable case was that of Northampton man, Brendan Gaughan, who was jailed in December 2018 for 45 months for a series of cat killings and also arsons.

He admitted killing seven cats in the Duston and Kingsley areas between September and November 2017.

The animals had been strangled and dismembered and left on their owner's cars or front gardens, or in plastic bags, police said.