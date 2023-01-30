Warning issued after scary 'delivery men' armed with weapon prey on Milton Keynes home

A woman has described her lucky escape after spotting her ‘delivery man’ was carrying a weapon when he called at her home.

Police have issued a strong warning following the drama, which happened at 10.45am yesterday (Sunday) morning.

Two masked men, both earing yellow fluorescent vests, pulled up in a grey Audi outside a home in East Bletchley.

This is the first pretend deliveryman

Luckily the householders had a a security camera and was watching as they approached. They were horrified to discover that one of the men was carrying an axe or hammer in his hand.

This man rang the doorbell while the second appeared to crouch down and hide.

The residents refused to open the door and challenged them through a doorbell intercom. The men promptly ran back to their car and made off.

The victim wrote on social media: “If I didn’t have a camera, I could be in a much worse situation today. I can’t believe this just happened.”

The second man appeared to crouch down and hide

She added: “Everyone be careful with ‘delivery drivers’... They said the neighbours had a parcel but the neighbours confirmed they didn’t even get a knock.”

Police have now warned people to be on the look out for the pretend delivery men and are increasing patrols in the area.

Sergeant Barry Gargett, based at the Incident and Crime Response team at MK police station, said “This has been a very frightening incident for the residents of the address who have done the right thing in keeping the front door shut and challenging the males via their doorbell intercom.

WI am very concerned to hear about this sort of incident occurring in Milton Keynes and we will be increasing our police patrols in the area in response."

You can see the axe or hammer in the man's hand

He added: “I am keen to hear from anyone who may have seen these individuals or the vehicle that they have used and encourage anyone with knowledge to come forward and speak to officers.”

Meanwhile he had advised people to keep their doors and windows shut and locked, especially if leaving the property for any length of time

“If unknown individuals approach your address for any reason, do not open the door until you are satisfied with who they are. Use a security chain or speak to them from an inaccessible window,” he said.

“Legitimate couriers will usually be in company vehicles or at minimum will have ID with them – if you are unsure, ask for ID to be shown through a window before opening the door.

“f you have an unexpected delivery arrive, again challenge the courier and ask for ID or proof of who they are. If you have any concerns about a visitor to your property, they refuse to provide ID or are threatening in any way, call police on 999.”

The sergeant has also advised people to check their video doorbells of CCTV is working and ensure they know how to access footage if required.