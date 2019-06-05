Warning over pretend Muslim 'scammers' knocking on doors in Milton Keynes

Facebook users have issued a warning about two women wearing hijabs who are knocking on doors and asking for money.

The women have been seen in Wolverton, Stony Stratford and possibly Bletchley too.

It is alleged they are particularly targeting Muslim households celebrating Eid.

People became suspicious and took their photographs to circulate on local Facebook groups.

One Facebook user wrote: "They target Muslim households with the Islamic greeting and then show a piece of paper saying they need money."

He added: "They may truly be genuine poor people, but it's very suspicious."

Other posts claim the woman are scammers from Romania.