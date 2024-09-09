Wartime veterans join special reunion at Milton Keynes’ Bletchley Park site

Veterans who worked at Bletchley Park during the Second World War returned to the once top-secret site for the Annual Veterans’ Reunion yesterday. (8/9)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aged between 97 to (almost) 102, the 18 veterans enjoyed an afternoon tea in the Mansion, spending time together, with family and friends and reminiscing on their wartime experiences.

Reunions for veterans have been held at Bletchley Park nearly every year since the early 1990s, but this year five made the trip to the annual reunion for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veterans present at this reunion represent around 400 remaining Codebreakers invited from around the world, according to Bletchley Park’s records. Bletchley Park employed almost 9,000 women and men at its peak in 1945, with thousands more working at Outstations and associated sites in the UK and overseas.

18 wartime veterans returned to Bletchley Park for a special reunion

Bletchley Park was the wartime home of the Government Code and Cypher School (GC&CS), now known as GCHQ, and was tasked with decrypting and decoding enemy messages that provided vital intelligence to the Allied war effort.

Today Bletchley Park is a heritage attraction, run by the Bletchley Park Trust, revealing the inspiring stories of GC&CS’s workforce and their impact on World War Two in immersive exhibitions and displays in original wartime buildings. An independent museum and charity - support from donations and visitors helps to preserve the historically important site and to tell the story of what happened at Bletchley Park to future generations.

Bletchley Park Veteran Hazel Halter, aged 99 who attended for the first time and travelled from Cambridge, said: "I am so glad I came here to my first reunion. I have had a most enjoyable time. I was so happy during my time working at Bletchley Park, with wonderful friends. It has brought back so many lovely memories."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Standen, CEO of Bletchley Park Trust said: “The Veterans’ Reunion is one of the highlights of our year. This year we were pleased to be able to host 18 veterans who represent just a small percentage of the current wartime alumni spread around the world. It was very special to have five Veterans joining us here yesterday for the first time whose stories we now get to tell. The secrecy surrounding Bletchley Park’s wartime work has meant it has been difficult to get a complete list of everyone who worked here during the war, and it is wonderful for their legacy, and for us, that Veterans are still coming forward.”

Transcripts of some of the 500 interviews to-date conducted by the Bletchley Park Oral History Project can also be found on the online Roll of Honour, helping to share the Veterans’ experiences of their time working at Bletchley Park.