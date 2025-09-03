Watch as electric scooter zooms along Milton Keynes redway at 40mph, putting people at risk

Police have released a video of a speedy e-scooter rider they spotted doing 40mph along a city redway.

The rider was “flying” along the public path of a high-powered scooter at a speed faster than cars would do on many main roads, they say.

It’s definitely not what the redways are for”, said police.

Officers have not disclosed whether they were able to catch the mystery offender and arrest him.

The machine was a private one and not part of the city’s Lime hire fleet, which are only capable of speeds of up to 15mph.

MK has special dispensation to use these hire scooters on pavements, redways and footpaths as part of a trial into sustainable transport methods – but it remains illegal to ride any privately-owned scooter in a public place.

All other e-scooters are classed as motor vehicles in law so, in theory, this means people need an MOT, road tax and insurance to use one. However it isn’t currently possible to register e-scooters in this way and, as a result, the machines can only be used on private land.

Thames Valley Police last week revealed how they are now using off-road motorcycle to catch offending riders.

They have formed a special team of officers to scour the city’s redways and footpaths and catch everyone riding illegally.

Within the first couple of days, they seized 24 e-scooters, even though many of the owners insisted they didn’t know they were breaking the law.

A police spokesperson said: “It’s a timely reminder that privately-owned e-scooters / e-bikes are not currently legal for use on roads or public places as they are not insured/taxed/MOT'd.

"Please make sure that you and your family are aware of this before buying one, as many of the people stopped today said "I didn't know it was illegal" and are now out of pocket.”

They have warned that the dual-purpose off road motorcycles will become a “regular sight”

"T hey allow us to access and police areas difficult to get into using our regular police vehicles and engage with our communities. If you see us out and about, feel free to stop us for a chat,” said the spokesperson