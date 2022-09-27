Watch as Milton Keynes teenager loses licence after being caught on dashcam speeding down motorway hard shoulder at over 100mph

A Milton Keynes teenager has lost his licence after being caught on a dashcam speeding down a motorway hard shoulder at over 100mph.

The driver has been banned from the road after being caught on a fellow motorist's dashcam speeding at 100mph - down the hard shoulder on the M4.

Danish Taqwa, aged 18, from Milton Keynes, drove his Audi A3 at more than 100mph, undertaking other vehicles travelling the route past Swindon.

Danish Taqwa, aged 18, from Milton Keynes, drove his Audi A3 at more than 100mph, undertaking other vehicles travelling the route past Swindon.

Advertisement

You can view the footage of the incident in the video on this article.

Appearing before Swindon Magistrates' Court on Friday (23/09), he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on 6 May.

He was disqualified from driving for four months and was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.