Watch as police carry out very dramatic drugs raids on Milton Keynes house

A video shows police carrying out a dramatic drugs raid on a house in Milton Keynes as part of an investigation by the Serious Organised Crime Unit.

The early morning raid was one of five carried out on Friday where officers struck without warning and bashed down doors if necessary.

They all ended successfully with six arrests being made.

Police say the focus of the SOCU investigation was organised drug supply in the city and suspected Class A drugs were seized during the raids.

Cash was also seized, along with electronic devices.

The raids came after a “significant amount of behind the scenes work” into the issues that communities are raising across Milton Keynes, says police.

Detective Chief Inspector James Horseman, Crime Manager for Milton Keynes, said: “There is a huge amount of work taking place across Milton Keynes to tackle drug supply and violence in our city, not all of which is visible to local communities. It is no secret that violent incidents are often related to drugs and today’s activity shows the result of a significant amount of ‘behind-the-scenes’ work into issues that our communities are raising to us.

“I hope these warrants demonstrate that we take reports of drug dealing and drug use seriously and will work with specialist teams to keep our city safe. Whilst you may not see an immediate response to a report you make, the information you provide can form part of a bigger piece of work into those supplying drugs on our streets and contribute to activity such as this.”

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Hardy from the force’s Specialist Operations Department, said: “These warrants are the visible result of a lengthy investigation into active drug lines stemming from Milton Keynes.

“My team work closely with local officers to understand crimes that are having a significant impact on their local community and take on the more complex and protracted investigation needed to intercept and dismantle organised crime.