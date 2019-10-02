Watch as This Morning TV show broadcasts case of missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher to the nation

We bring you footage from ITV's This Morning show as the case of missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher was broadcast to the nation.

In a tearful interview with This Morning - which you can see on the TV show's website here - Leah's distraught parents Claire and John told the nation they do not believe Leah vanished deliberately and went into hiding for the past seven months.

It is the first time since Leah disappeared in February that her family has allowed themselves to publicly admit the horrible fact that she could have been murdered.

They are still desperately hoping they are proved wrong and Leah may have deliberately disappeared – though there is nothing in her character to suggest she would do that.

This Morning put investigative journalist and former police officer Mark Williams-Thomas on the case. He visited Leah's family home in Emerson Valley and spoke to DS Howard.

