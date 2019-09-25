Watch Crimewatch appeal for missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher

The parents of missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher have told Crimeatch Roadshow of their agony at not knowing whether their daughter is dead or alive.

In the biggest attempt yet to solve the heartbreaking seven month mystery, Crimewatch Roadshow broadcast an appeal for information this morning, which you can watch at the top of this story.

Leah's hoodie was shown as part of the broadcast

We are urging MK Citizen viewers to watch and share the article and video with anybody who may have missed it, or tag people on the Facebook page here.

Head of the police investigation, Detective Sergeant Andy Howard, describes how it is an "unusual and concerning" case, and says officers are "keeping an open mind" about the outcome.

He is filmed displaying the distinctive pale grey hoodie that Leah was wearing when she disappeared on the morning of February 15. It has the logo of Stewartby Taekwondo, the martial arts club that is run by Leah's father John.

There are a few of these hoodies in circulation, and DS Howard is appealing for anybody who has come across one to get in touch.

Leah Croucher has been missing since February 15 2019

Leah's parents fought back tears as they described their shy and home-loving girl, who loved to spend her evenings curled up on the sofa watching movies and eating popcorn.

"She is a happy, kind and generous person - genuinely happy...She loves her home comforts - she's just a home girl," said John.

They are begging anybody who knows anything about what happened to Leah to contact Crimewatch today on freephone 0800 468 999.

Claire said: "Please put us all out of our misery. We are really suffering."