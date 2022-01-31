Watch dangerous driver crazily speeding through Milton Keynes housing estates to avoid police before being jailed

A man has been jailed on multiple driving offences after speeding recklessly through residential areas in a bid to avoid police.

Maison Keane, 25, was spotted driving erratically by officers in Milton Keynes, who decided to pursue him.

In a bid to get away, he swerved into the back streets of Bletchley, narrowly missing parked cars as he sped through the area. Footage of his dangerous driving can be seen in the video in this article.

Eventually he fled his car and tried to run away, but was caught by an officer on foot.

Keane, who lives in Napier Street, Bletchley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and fraudulent use of a registration plate.

He was sentenced to a year and two months at Amersham Crown Court last week was also disqualified from driving for three years and seven months.

PC Matt Watson part of the Roads Policing unit in MK, said: “This was a case of dangerous driving which occurred in Bletchley and was witnessed by numerous members of the public.

He was arrested after fleeing his car to run away from police on foot. Stock photo from Getty Images

“Maison Keane attempted to fraudulently alter the identity of his vehicle to avoid detection whilst driving without a licence or insurance.