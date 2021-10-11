Watch how killer brags of his intentions in sick video before stabbing young man to death in Milton Keynes

The killer of hero teenager Jay Fathers made his own rap video describing his plans to kill people who had upset him.

When police seized Callum Aylett's phone after a brutal New Year's Day murder, they found a recording of the sick chant.

It is not known whether Aylett recorded it himself or there was a third party. But in it, he swigs beer and laughs evilly as he describes his intentions.

Killer Aylett laughed as he described his intentions in a rap song

He chants: 'On my mother's tonight they are getting smoked (slang for killed),

I'm booting that door off, I'm licking them in

No cap (slang for lie) , on my grandmother's grave

They are getting poked (stabbed) tonight, I ain't capping,

Jay Fathers was stabbed to death

You know me, you can look me in the eyes and tell I'm being real,

I ain't capping, they're dying.'

After making the video, 21-year-old Aylett armed himself with two kitchen knives and made his way uninvited to a neighbouring house in Walshs Manor on Stantonbury, where a group of people were celebrating the New Year.

There was an ongoing dispute between him and the occupants of the house, says the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)

Jailed for life: Callum Aylett

In their statements, witnesses at the address described how Aylett was looking for one of the residents, with whom he had been in confrontation the previous day.

While waiting for the man to arrive, Aylett behaved aggressively, accusing people at the address of throwing a chair leg over his garden fence and brandishing the knives towards them, says the CPS

Jay Fathers, who was 18, stood up to his intimidating and bullying behaviour. The offender responded by stabbing Jay at least five times, causing horrific injuries to his arm, leg, chest and abdomen.

Friends present at the scene provided CPR and emergency services tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later.

Aylett's video

Aylett initially denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he had simply gone to the address to talk to the occupants and that he himself had been attacked for no reason.

However, DNA testing of the knives, which were later found in a toilet cistern at the defendant’s home, forced him to admit responsibility for the stabbing.

Although Aylett maintained that he acted in self defence, the Crown Prosecution Service presented evidence from witness statements and medical experts who examined Jay’s injuries to prove that Aylett had gone to the party intending to cause serious harm.

One witness said Aylett had laughed when he stabbed Jay. The video found on the phone provided further evidence of his intent.

He was convicted of murder at Luton Crown Court in August, following a three-week trial. He was also found guilty of wounding with intent after stabbing another man who tried to intervene in the attack on Jay.

Today he has been jailed for life, with a minimum sentence of 28 years. See the Citizen story here.

Lawyer Kirsty O’Connor for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This is a tragic case in which a young man, with his whole future ahead of him, lost his life in a senseless attack.

“The strength of the evidence we presented gave the defendant no choice but to finally accept that he was responsible for the stabbings and that he took the weapons with him to the scene, even though he claimed that he acted in self defence.

“While today’s sentence cannot undo what happened to Jay Fathers, we hope that it brings some sense of justice to his family and friends, who have all suffered a terrible loss.