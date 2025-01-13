'Watch out - there's a spare wheel thief about', warn police in Milton Keynes

There's a spate of spare wheel thefts going on in Milton Keynes

Police have issued a warning to all 4X4 owners in MK about a crook who is persistently stealing spare wheels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are seeing an increase in thefts of wheels from vehicles where the spare is located on the rear and easily detached.

And they are urging owners of such cars to protect their spare wheels with extra locks or locking wheel nuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thefts are happening in car parks as well as when the vehicle are parked outside homes, so police are advising drivers to park in well-lit areas and install CCTV covering their driveways if possible.

Another simple deterrent is to reverse park tightly up against walls or hedges to make access to the rear of the vehicle more difficult for the crooks, say officers.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Look out for your neighbours' properties and report anything suspicious. If there is a crime in progress, dial 999 immediately, otherwise, please report on 101 or on our website .”

For crime updates in your local area, you can sign up to the police alert system here.