Watch paedophile hunters pounce on man from Milton Keynes

A group of online paedophile hunters called the Elite Team made a citizen's arrest in Milton Keynes over the weekend.

They claim the man, who was confronted at his workplace by the Elite Team, had been grooming seven young people aged between 12 and 14 online.

In fact the 'youngsters' were decoys, and were intercepted by the Elite Team working with social media agency Team Cobra.

The man is placed under citizen's arrest

A video shows the team take the man by surprise, place him under citizen's arrest and march him to an enclosed area, where they confront him with their allegations.

Police later arrived to collect the man and are currently investigating the case.

The Elite Team has a Facebook page with almost 54,000 followers. Members stay strictly anonymous.

A spokesman for the group said: "We are a group of online hunters working to tackle the problem of online sexual grooming of children.