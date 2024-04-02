WATCH: The eruption of a gang fight between 300 youths in Milton Keynes shopping centre
A video of a gang fight which erupted in Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre has been shared online.
Thames Valley Police issued a dispersal order after up to 300 youths rioted in the city centre on Thursday (March 28).
The order, an anti-social behaviour power which bans individuals from a certain area, was in place until midnight.
The video, courtesy of Milton Keynes Community Hub, appears to show staff and a police officer trying to break up a riot, while onlookers film the disorder on their phone.
It is reported many shops closed to avoid the chaos, until they felt safe to open again.
Police have been contacted for an update.