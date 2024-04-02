WATCH: The eruption of a gang fight between 300 youths in Milton Keynes shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A video of a gang fight which erupted in Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre has been shared online.

Thames Valley Police issued a dispersal order after up to 300 youths rioted in the city centre on Thursday (March 28).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The order, an anti-social behaviour power which bans individuals from a certain area, was in place until midnight.

Police issued a dispersal order to stop the gang fighting.

The video, courtesy of Milton Keynes Community Hub, appears to show staff and a police officer trying to break up a riot, while onlookers film the disorder on their phone.

It is reported many shops closed to avoid the chaos, until they felt safe to open again.