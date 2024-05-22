Watch the shocking moment drugged and dangerous driver tries to evade police in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who deserves the title of the city’s most dangerous driver has been jailed for two years.

Police today released a video of the shocking moments before they arrested 33-year-old Reece Newman, who put people’s lives at risk trying to give them the slip.

The chase started when patrolling officers recognised Newman behind the wheel of a Seat Altea when he was on court bail and already under a driving ban.

They tried to stop him, but despite bad conditions and poor weather, Newman sped off along country lanes on the wrong side of the road at speeds of up to 100mph, forcing his way between other vehicles being driven by members of the public.

Officers tried to puncture the tyres of his car to stop him, but he took to the grass verge to avoid the stop-stick.

The pursuit came to a shocking conclusion when Newman slammed on the brakes and then reversed into the police car, but only managed to disable his own vehicle in the process.

He abandoned the car when a police dog and his handler managed to track him to a few streets away. He was then detained and arrested by firearms officers who had been deployed to the charge.

Newman, who lives at Menday Gardens in Woburn Sands, tried to deny he was in the car. He was found to be over the limit of both cocaine and cannabis at the time of the pursuit. He was charged the following day.

Reece Newman has been jailed for two years following a shocking and dangerous police chase

He was later found guilty of two counts each of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and driving whilst over the specific limit of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Benzoylecgonine.

Now he has been sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for five years.

Investigating officer Sergeant Tyrone Powell, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am glad that Newman has been imprisoned following these two incidents.

“He will have plenty of time to reflect on his actions and the danger that he caused to the public from his prison cell.”