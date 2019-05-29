"We are still committed to finding Leah Croucher," say police in Milton Keynes

The pinned tweet about Leah Croucher was removed from the Thames Valley police Twitter page for the first time this week.

But police say they are still committed to finding the missing teenager and still investigating “a number of lines of enquiry”.

Leah Croucher

They would not say whether the original search team of 50 officers and specialists had now been scaled down.

NEW PICTURES RELEASED OF MISSING TEENAGER LEAH CROUCHER

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, told the Citizen: “Thames Valley Police has a dedicated team investigating the disappearance of Leah Croucher.

“Officers are continuing to receive information and reported sightings of Leah all of which are assessed and investigated accordingly. At this time there have been no further confirmed sightings since Leah was seen in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton at 8.16am on Friday 15th February. "

READ MORE: Disappearance of Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher - everything we know so far

READ MORE: Somebody in Milton Keynes knows exactly what happened to Leah Croucher and where she is now

The DCI added: “Thames Valley Police remain committed to finding Leah. We are investigating a number of lines of enquiry and we continue to support Leah’s family through this incredibly difficult and upsetting time. We are continually working with Leah’s family to identify lines of enquiry and opportunities to seek information and maintain the public profile of the investigation."

Last week police supported Leah’s parents with an interview as part of the Missing People’s charity ‘Find Every Child’ campaign, which was published in a national newspaper.

"We are currently evaluating the response from this appeal to identify further investigative opportunities," said DCI Howard.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 43190049929 if you think you have seen Leah or have any information at all about where she might be.

If you prefer total anonymity, you can call Crimestoppers instead on 0800 555 111.