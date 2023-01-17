'We do not tolerate domestic violence' warn Milton Keynes police as man who breached protection order is put behind bars

A man who twice defied a Domestic Violence Protection Order in MK has been jailed for 28 days.

Sofejul Allum, aged 46, had been warned by the courts to stay away from a specific address in order to protect a victim following a domestic violence investigation.

Despite this, he was found there on January 10, say police.

Police will not tolerate domestic abuse in Milton Keynes

He appeared before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ the next day and was fined.

But as soon as he was released from court, Allum went to the address again and was once again arrested.

He was this week sentenced at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court to 28 days’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to breaching the DVPO.

Investigating officer, PC Jessica Lomax, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Allum had a blatant disregard for the law and the orders placed upon him by the court.

“Thames Valley Police robustly enforced the breaches in order to protect the victim.

“The custodial sentence reflects that the seriousness with which such breaches are taken and show that domestic violence is not tolerated.”

Domestic Violence Protection Orders were rolled out across all 43 police forces in England and Wales in 2014. They are a civil order designed to provide protection to victims in the immediate aftermath of a domestic violence incident where there is insufficient evidence to provide protection to a victim via bail conditions.