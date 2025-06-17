'We may never know': Bletchley killer jailed as judge rules out whole life order for Christmas Day double murder in Milton Keynes

A man has been given 39 years in jail for the murders of Teohna Grant and Jo Pearson on Christmas Day last year.

Jazwell Brown, aged 49, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, was jailed for a minimum of 39 years following a hearing today (17/6) at Luton Crown Court.

Chilling CCTV footage of Brown discussing the murders, being arrested and then interviewed by police has also been released – which you can watch in the video on this article.

In a previous hearing on April 15, at the same court, Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of possession of a knife in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

On December 25, 2024, Jazwell Brown fatally assaulted his partner, Jo Pearson, aged 38, at their home in Santa Cruz Avenue by stabbing her repeatedly and beating her with a baseball bat. He also attempted to kill a 17-year-old boy by stabbing him and assaulting him with a baseball bat.

Brown then took a knife and the baseball bat to his neighbour’s flat where he stabbed and killed Teohna Grant, aged 24, and attempted to kill her partner, Bradley Latter, aged 29, stabbing him multiple times.

He also stabbed Joanne’s dog, Tilly, before fleeing the scene in his car, driving dangerously at speed without the vehicle’s external lights on, almost hitting officers who tried to stop him, and ignoring traffic signals until officers stopped and arrested him.

An investigation by Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit found the evidence suggests that the murders and attempted murders were wholly unprovoked, committed by Brown while he was under the influence of cocaine.

Brown was arrested the same day and charged two days later.Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of Jo and Teohna, who tragically died in this shocking incident on Christmas Day.

“The events that unfolded on that day were truly horrific and tragic. We may never know what prompted Brown to behave the way he did. In his own home, he stabbed his partner Jo 31 times, before turning the knife and a baseball bat on a teenage boy. Brown also repeatedly stabbed Jo’s dog, Tilly, who survived despite her injuries.

“What remains even more incomprehensible is why Brown then left his home and tried the front door of a nearby flat, taking the knife and baseball bat with him. It was in this flat that he stabbed Teohna multiple times, causing fatal injuries. Teohna’s partner Bradley was also brutally attacked, sustaining more than 20 injuries to his neck alone. Somehow, Bradley survived.

“The scenes that responding emergency services faced that evening are indescribable. As a credit to their incredible bravery and dedication to protecting the public and saving lives, the outcome could have been even worse were it not for their decisive actions.

“The surviving victims and the families of Teohna and Jo have suffered enormously throughout this process. I would like to thank them for placing their trust in Thames Valley Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, allowing us the time and space to thoroughly investigate and bring Brown to justice.

“Family members have described today’s sentencing as ‘part of the healing journey’. We know there is a long way to go but I hope that after today they can at least start that process.”