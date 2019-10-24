"We will not give up looking for Leah Croucher," say police in Milton Keynes as Blue Lagoon search ends

Police have today spoken out about their "ongoing commitment" to finding missing teenager Leah Croucher.

As officers wrap up the fruitless two-week search of Bletchley's Blue Lagoon, the man in charge of the investigation has pledged to continue until they find the answers that Leah's family desperately seek.

Police conducted a near two-week search of the Blue Lagoon and surrounding area

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Andy Howard said: "We continue to review, assess and investigate all information that we receive and where it requires further specialist support to progress the investigation we will seek to use it."

He has thanked the witness who sparked the Blue Lagoon search by reporting a sighting of a hoodie resembling the one Leah was wearing on the morning she disappeared.

The female spotted the hoodie in late February or early March but did not realise its significance until September, when she reported it to police.

DCS Howard said: “I am aware that there have been comments on social media that are critical of the report only being made recently but it is clear from speaking to the witness that there are genuine reasons why this happened and that they were acting in absolute good faith.

The back of the hoodie

“I am grateful to this person for coming forward and would again urge anybody with information about Leah, no matter how insignificant they think it may be to speak to the police."

He added: “We have undertaken an extensive search of the Blue Lagoon nature reserve over the last two weeks using specially trained teams including divers, Police Marine Support Unit, licenced search officers and search dogs. We have also utilised drone technology.

“The search activity has concluded today and I am confident that no items linking Leah to this location have been found."

DCS Howard said the response to the hoodie sighting demonstrates the ongoing commitment of police to find out what has happened to Leah.

The Stewartby taekwondo jumper and converse trainers Leah was wearing when she vanished

He has put out a fresh appeal for any information about Leah's movements on Thursday February 14 (Valentine's Day) and Friday February 15.

Specifically he would like to hear from anybody who saw Leah between 6pm and 7.30pm on Valentine's Day or on the morning of February 15.

The last sighting on Leah was in Buzzacott Lane on Furzton at 8.16am on the 15th.

DCS Howard said: "Anyone who believes they have information that could assist us is asked to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 43190049929 or Operation Dawlish.

CCTV of Leah before she disappeared

“Alternatively, information relating to the investigation can be left on the dedicated website https://mipp.police.uk/operation/43H218A55-PO1.”

There remains a £5,000 reward in place.

Leah has been missing since February 15h 2019