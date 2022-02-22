'We will still search people we suspect are carrying weapons' warn police as Section 60 orders end this afternoon in Milton Keynes

The section 60 orders that gave power powers to search anyone for knives or drugs in a large part of MK have come to an end this afternoon after 11 days.

But police have warned that, while they can no longer stop anyone with suspicion, extra officers will be on the streets to search anyone they suspect could be a culprit.

"Our teams work closely with intelligence officers so they know where suspicious incidents are being reported, cars that criminals may be using and who is believed to be carrying weapons," said a TVP spokesman.

Police searching people in a vehicle under Section 60 powers

He added: "Whilst our powers are no longer enhanced to allow us to search anyone, we will still be stopping and searching people who we suspect could be carrying weapons or drugs, using existing police powers.

"If you know someone who carries a knife with them, please tell us before they hurt themselves or someone else. You can call us on 101 or make a report online, or you can speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Police say they will share the outcomes later this week of the stop and searches carried out during the Section 60 orders.

An order covering the area between Central Milton Keynes and Bletchley was first put in place following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Ahmednur Nuu on Friday February 11.

Such orders can only be put in place for a maximum of 24 hours at a time and only a senior police officer can make the decision to extend them. To do so they have to believe it is still 'reasonable and necessary' to have the order in place to keep weapons off the streets.

Police extended the MK order numerous times to continue their enhanced powers.

Then, two days ago, following a violent incident in Wolverton during which a man was attacked with a baseball ball, a second Section 60 was put in place. This covered a large chunk of north Milton Keynes, running between Wolverton right up to Newport Pagnell.

"This will continue to ensure public safety, while also giving police extra power to search people who they think could be involved in violence, and to take weapons off the street," said a police spokesman at the time.