'Weapons house' on Milton Keynes estate is closed for three months by police and council

A house that has been the centre of serious violence involving weapons has been made the subject of an official closure order lasting for three months.

This week officers from the South Neighbourhood Policing Team secured the order through the courts for an address onThe Hide on Netherfield .

Their actions following complaints from local residents and was supported by Milton Keynes City Council .

The closure order was granted by Milton Keynes Magistrates Court after reports of anti-social behaviour and incidents of “serious violence”, which has involved weapons, said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.

The Milton Keynes house was the centre of serious violence, at times involving weapons

"This behaviour has a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the local area,” they said.

Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a closure order gives police the legal power to restrict access to the property for a period of three months to prevent ongoing issues. Sometimes the tenant is allowed to stay but no visitors are permitted – and they are committing a criminal offence if they are found at address over the next three months. “If you are found inside the address during this time you will be arrested,” warned the spokesperson. “This is part of our commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour and to protect our communities.” If you witness any breaches of the order, you can report them to police via 101 or online here.

