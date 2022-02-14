'We've lost our light on earth' say family of young boy who died from stab wound in Milton Keynes

Following the launch of a murder investigation in Milton Keynes, the victim has been formally identified as 16-year-old Ahmednur Nuur.

And Ahmednur's family, who live on Conniburrow, have described how he was the "warmest and brightest" person.

The St Paul's schoolboy died after an incident near to Milton Keynes College just after 1.30pm on Friday. A post mortem showed he died of a stab wound to the back of his chest.

Ahmednur Nuur died on Friday of a stab wound to the back of his chest

Justice Will-Mamah, aged 18, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, has already been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. Another 17-year-old teenager has been arrested for assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Ahmednur’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers. This afternoon they released the following tribute to him:

They said: “Nur in Arabic means light and Ahmednur was the embodiment of the warmest, brightest shades of his name. If he wasn't making people smile, it’s because he was making them laugh.

“We lost our light on earth, but we pray Allah unites us with our adored brother and son in Jannah, where his luminous soul will remain in peace.

Two arrests have been made