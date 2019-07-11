Wheelchair user robbed during incident in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a wheelchair user was forcefully pushed during a robbery in Milton Keynes.

At around 1.45pm on Tuesday (July 9) the victim, a 40-year-old woman, was in her wheelchair walking her dogs on the red way, Pannier Place, Downs Barn, when she was approached by a boy.

He forcefully pushed the victim’s wheelchair causing it to stop. He then proceeded to steal a phone.

The offender fled the scene over the Downs Barn Bridge towards Campbell Park.

The offender is described as a black boy, believed to be in his teens, around 5ft 7ins and slim. He was wearing a long grey coat that went below his waist and jeans.

Investigating officer Danielle Underwood based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was an extremely frightening experience for the victim.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area on Tuesday afternoon who believes that they may have seen something that could assist our investigation to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190208238 or make a report online.

“If anybody has any CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area, I ask you to please review this for the time of the incident.

“If you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”