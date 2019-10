The smell of cannabis coming from a parked car has led to the arrest of a man for drug driving.

Neighbourhood police officers noticed the small coming from a car parked in a car park off Penhust Crescent in Ashland last night (Sunday October 13).

There was a "very strong smell of cannabis" police said.

The neighbourhood officers called a traffic officer who conducted a drugs test, which the driver failed.

He was arrested for drug driving, say police.