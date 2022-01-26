Who dumped this big pile of rubbish in a Milton Keynes beauty spot?

The Parks Trust is searching for a fly-tipper who dumped a pile of rubbish in most of MK's most beautiful spots.

They say the "substantial fly tipping incident" happened over the weekend at Stony Stratford Nature Reserve.

The debris includes old plasterboard, wooden planks, a roll of carpet, an old window and door and cardboard packaging.

The pile of rubbish dumped at Stony Stratford Nature Reserve

"It looks like someone has done a complete rennovation of a house and dumped all the old stuff in the reserve's car park," said one witness.

The Trust has appealed on social media for anyone with information about the culprit to email them at [email protected]

