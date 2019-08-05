'Whose door should we knock on next?' ask police planning drug busts in Milton Keynes

Police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old during a drugs raid at an address in Conniburrow.

Now they are asking for suggestions from the public as to where they should raid next. People can be anonymous if necessary.

Police knocked in this door

Cannabis was seized during this operation and the two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class B drugs.

The 15 year old has been released under investigation and the 17 year old have been released on bail.

A police spokesman said; "This was not related to the murder investigation in Conniburrow, it was a pre-planned operation to disrupt those who choose to deal drugs in our community."

He added: "Whose door will we knock on next? Let us know your suggestions on 101 or make a report online.

People can also make anonymous suggestion to Crimestoppers at https://crimestoppers-uk.org