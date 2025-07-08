Why this shoplifiting arrest was Head and Shoulders above the rest at Central Milton Keynes
Earlier on Monday July 7, the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted a male who was wanted on recall to prison.
"He quickly had it away on his toes, but not before dropping what was later discovered to be a bag full of stolen shampoo,” said a police spokesperson.
The shampoo, no less than 30 bottles, was the well-known brand marketed to stop dandruff.
However, it didn’t help the suspect stop the police officers, who cornered him inside M&S.
“The male in question, who obviously thought his running skills were Head & Shoulders above the fficers', tried to lose them inside Marks & Spencer, but he was swiftly detained and taken into custody,” said the police spokesperson,
The suspect was arrested and the stolen shampoo recovered.
“This wasn't just any arrest, this was a CMK Neighbourhood Team arrest!” said the spokesperson,