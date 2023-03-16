Willen Lake Bar and Kitchen in Milton Keynes to close for major refurbishment

Willen Lake Bar and Kitchen will be closed from Sunday for a major refurbishment.

The refurbishment is due to a changeover of operator for the facility at the Watersports Centre run by The Parks Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for The Parks Trust said: “We are delighted to announce that our new operators will be Change Please, an award-winning social enterprise supporting homeless people back into work.

Willen Lake Bar & Kitchen located at the Watersports Centre at Willen Lake is to close for refurbishment

“Benugo had running the facility for us but changing circumstances mean they will now be leaving the site on March 19. We would like to thank Benugo and wish them well with their future endeavours.”

Cemel Ezel, founder and chief executive of Change Please, added: “Change Please is excited to be opening at Willen Lake. Our cafes not only sell award-winning coffees but are also about fighting homelessness and changing someone’s life for the better. 100% of our profits go into giving people experiencing homelessness a living wage job, housing, training, onwards opportunities — ultimately a fresh shot at a life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This site will be important in continuing our mission and spreading the word. We cannot wait to serve our great-tasting coffee with everyone, whilst doing good for those in our community who need the support.”

Willen Lake Bar and Kitchen will re-open to the public on Wednesday, March 29.