News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans

Willen Lake Bar and Kitchen in Milton Keynes to close for refurbishment

Parks Trust facility to take on new operator which supports homeless people back into work

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 09:53 GMT

Willen Lake Bar and Kitchen will be closed from Sunday for a refurbishment.

The refurbishment is due to a changeover of operator for the facility at the Watersports Centre run by The Parks Trust.

A spokesman for The Parks Trust said: “We are delighted to announce that our new operators will be Change Please, an award-winning social enterprise supporting homeless people back into work.

Willen Lake Bar & Kitchen located at the Watersports Centre at Willen Lake is to close for refurbishment
Willen Lake Bar & Kitchen located at the Watersports Centre at Willen Lake is to close for refurbishment
Willen Lake Bar & Kitchen located at the Watersports Centre at Willen Lake is to close for refurbishment
Most Popular

“Benugo had running the facility for us but changing circumstances mean they will now be leaving the site on March 19. We would like to thank Benugo and wish them well with their future endeavours.”

Cemel Ezel, founder and chief executive of Change Please, added: “Change Please is excited to be opening at Willen Lake. Our cafes not only sell award-winning coffees but are also about fighting homelessness and changing someone’s life for the better. 100% of our profits go into giving people experiencing homelessness a living wage job, housing, training, onwards opportunities — ultimately a fresh shot at a life.

“This site will be important in continuing our mission and spreading the word. We cannot wait to serve our great-tasting coffee with everyone, whilst doing good for those in our community who need the support.”

Willen Lake Bar and Kitchen will re-open to the public on Wednesday, March 29.

> The water sports centre and café offering indoor and al fresco dining overlooking Willen Lake to the east and south, opened in 2019.