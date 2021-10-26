Witness appeal after road accident leaves man with serious injuries in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Milton Keynes that left a man with serious injuries.

At around 8am on Saturday, a red Volvo was travelling along Saxon Street from the direction of Oakridge Park when it turned left at the Marlborough roundabout .

It left the carriageway and collided with a tree, say police.

Police are seeking witnesses

The passenger of the car, a man in his thirties, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

A 41-year-old woman, from Milton Keynes, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and as been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Thomas Record, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I’d also urge any motorists who were in the local area around the time of the incident to please review any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could help this investigation.