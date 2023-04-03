News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
2 minutes ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
57 minutes ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
2 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
3 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
4 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show

Witness appeal following nasty fight between man and woman at bus stop in Milton Keynes city centre

Police are hoping somebody will have camerage footage

By Sally Murrer
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:52 BST

Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault at a Milton Keynes bus stop.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) at around 1pm at the bus stop next to The Point in CMK.

The altercation was between a man and a woman, say police.

The incident happened at a bus stop outside The Point in CMK
The incident happened at a bus stop outside The Point in CMK
The incident happened at a bus stop outside The Point in CMK
Most Popular

Investigating officer PC Teng Ben Sun, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody in the area who may have camera footage, witnessed this or any information regarding this incident, to please get in touch.

“If you would like to report anything further, you can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230144738.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A 26-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody.