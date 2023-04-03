Witness appeal following nasty fight between man and woman at bus stop in Milton Keynes city centre

Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault at a Milton Keynes bus stop.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) at around 1pm at the bus stop next to The Point in CMK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The altercation was between a man and a woman, say police.

The incident happened at a bus stop outside The Point in CMK

Investigating officer PC Teng Ben Sun, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody in the area who may have camera footage, witnessed this or any information regarding this incident, to please get in touch.

“If you would like to report anything further, you can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230144738.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”