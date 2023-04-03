Witness appeal following nasty fight between man and woman at bus stop in Milton Keynes city centre
Police are hoping somebody will have camerage footage
Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault at a Milton Keynes bus stop.
The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) at around 1pm at the bus stop next to The Point in CMK.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The altercation was between a man and a woman, say police.
Investigating officer PC Teng Ben Sun, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody in the area who may have camera footage, witnessed this or any information regarding this incident, to please get in touch.
“If you would like to report anything further, you can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230144738.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
A 26-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody.