Witness appeal launched after child is chased and sexually assaulted in Milton Keynes play park

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a disturbing sexual assault on a child in a Milton Keynes par,k

The incident happened between 7.05pm and 7.20pm yesterday (Tuesday) in the park between Nevis Grove and Laidon Close in Bletchley.

A police spokesperson said: “A man argued with a group of children, and chased them around the park.

“He then approached a girl, pushed her and inappropriately touched her over her clothing. “

The girl then ran away.

“A 31-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assault by touching. He remains in police custody at this time.” said the spokesperson.

Today (Wednesday) the investigating officer in the case, PC Krystyna Klisz, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the park at the time of the offence, and have not yet spoken to us, please get in touch.

“Please get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43240338411.

“You can also provide details via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”