Witness appeal launched after series of sex assaults in Milton Keynes pub

Police are seeking witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a number of sexual assaults at an event in Milton Keynes.

Officers received reports that a number of people had been touched over their clothing and kissed at an event at The Craufurd Arms in Stratford Road, Wolverton, on Friday night (March 14).

A 39-year-old man from Newport Pagnell has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Investigating officer PC Paige Barker said: “We are investigating these incidents and supporting the victims.

“We have made an arrest in connection with the incidents but we are appealing for anyone who was at the event on Friday and believes they may have information to please contact us via our online reporting form, quoting reference 43250126294, or you can call 101.

“We would remind members of the public that victims of sexual offences are entitled to life-long anonymity.”