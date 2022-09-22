Woman, 61, jailed for ‘bold and brazen’ fraud of more than half a million pounds in Milton Keynes

Angela Puttick pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position at Aylesbury Crown Court.

She was sentenced to three years and four months in prison yesterday (Wednesday),

The offence took place between June 2016 and September 2018 against the technology company Puttick worked for, say police,

Angela Puttick has been jailed for a massive fraud

She used her employer’s accounts to make a number of purchases whilst working for them as a accounts clerk.

Puttick, who has since moved to Maesteg in Bridgend, duplicated invoices and changed the bank account details from the employers to her own, the court was told.

At times she transferred sums of money to herself on a daily basis, say police.

The total of money fraudulently transferred by her was a massive £675,180. Police have not said how the money was spent and have not revealed who the employers were.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kathryn Neilson, who is based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This case is unusual in that the way the offence of fraud committed, was both bold and brazen, mostly under the eyes of her employers from who she fraudulently obtained the money, for entirely her own gain.”

He added: “Puttick was ultimately employed in a position of trust and confidence and betrayed this at an extraordinary level.

“She started by obtaining smaller amounts of money from the company accounts as she begun the offence in the summer of 2016.