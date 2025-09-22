Woman arrested for stealing from children’s charity box in Central Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a children's charity box in Milton Keynes
Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of theft from a children’s charity box in Milton Keynes on Sunday September 21.

The woman, from Watford, was arrested by the Milton Keynes neighbourhood policing team.

Police wrote in a humorous social media post, which included the hashtag Charity Box Bandit No More, that the woman had been guilty of similar offences in Hertfordshire.

“After her Milton Keynes performance, she scored a VIP transfer chauffeur-driven by police to Herts custody,” the force wrote on Facebook.

“She’s now enjoying the exclusive Herts custody suite while the investigating officers binge watch her “greatest hits” before making a charging decision.”

