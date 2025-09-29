Courtney Bass has been charged with arson and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in connection with a fire in Two Mile Ash on September 26

A woman has been charged with arson following a fire at residential building in the Two Mile Ash area of Milton Keynes.

Courtney Bass, 24, of no fixed abode, has been charged by police with one count of arson with intent to endanger life, one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life would be endangered, and two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The charges are in relation to a residential fire in the Kercroft area of Two Mile Ash on Friday September 26.

At the height of the blaze, seven fire crews were in attendance at the fire which started on the ground floor of a two-storey residential building.

Firefighters rescued four women from the building, with three of them treated by South Central Ambulance Service for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Bass has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Monday September 29.