Woman escapes from fake police officer who allegedly tried to lure her into his car in Milton Keynes

A school has written to parents warning them to be vigilant after a disturbing attempted abduction involving a man pretending to be a police officer.

The alleged incident happened close to Westcroft yesterday morning when a woman was stopped out of the blue.

"The person had 'police' written on the side of their car and shouted at her to get in the vehicle," said a source.

The incident has been reported to police

"At which point, she felt unsafe and drove off. She called the police and was informed no officer had been in that area at that time."

The incident has been reported to police but no press release or warning has yet been put out about it.

But Long Meadow School in Shenley Brook End was concerned enough to email parents.

Assistant head Kerrie Evans wrote yesterday (Tuesday): "This morning a member of our community was approached by a man impersonating a police officer, who asked her to get out of her vehicle.

"They managed to drive off and are safe. This happened locally and has been reported to police."

She added: "Please be vigilant and report any concerns to police."

The incident came the day after police were called for deal with a kidnapping on Brooklands estate in MK.

They were called Orient Chase on the estate at around 2pm on Monday and taped off an area of the road. Police, who are still investigating, have confirmed the victim, who was an adult, has now been located."