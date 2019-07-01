Woman held at knifepoint in her own car in hamlet close to Milton Keynes

A woman was held prisoner in her own car at knifepoint for more than six hours, in a leafy village on the outskirts of Milton Keynes.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Friday, June 21, on the A428 layby near to the BP garage, in the hamlet of Warrington just north of Olney.

At the time the victim was in the layby when the offender got out of his car and threatened her with a knife and made her move over to the passenger seat.

The victim moved over and the offender got into the car.

Over the next six hours he made a number of threats to kill her, and also demanded money.

In addition, the offender told the victim that he had a gun.

The offender is described as a black man, with long dreadlocks, and of a slim build.

His vehicle was a black Saab with a partial registration number of LG54.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Susan Russell, of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit based at Bletchley, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim who, despite her ordeal, was not injured.

“It is believed the victim and the offender are known to each other, and this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the local community.

“This incident happened on a busy stretch of road, and I am appealing to anybody who believes they witnessed anything, to contact us.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage from around that time, and so I am asking to please check your dash-cams, and contact police if it has captured anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police’s 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190188502.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or make a report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/