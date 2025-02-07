Woman hospitalised after dangerous dog attack in Milton Keynes

Residents are asked to call the police if they saw anything that could assist with the investigation

A woman remains in hospital after she was attacked by a dog in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed this morning (7 February), that a woman required hospital treatment after an attack in Bletchley.

At around 8pm on Monday 27 January, a woman in her 60s was leaving her home in Wordsworth Drive when she was approached by a light brown short haired dog who bit her hand. It then jumped on her which caused the victim to fall into the road.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the woman is receiving treatment in hospital for injuries sustained to her hand and knee.

It is believed that the dog is owned by a man, in his 40s, of slim build, who was wearing a blue coat at the time of the offence.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Hodgetts-Tate, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward, particularly to anyone with doorbell footage that may assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information relating to the incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250047904.

“Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”