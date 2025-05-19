Woman in 70s subjected to disgusting indecent exposure on Milton Keynes redway

A pensioner in her 70s was subjected to a disgusting incident of indecent exposure during broad daylight in Milton Keynes, police have revealed.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident of indecent at around 1.15pm on Saturday 10 May.

Police say the victim, a woman aged in her 70s, was cycling on the redway adjacent to H4 Dansteed Way.

She was cycling in the direction of Downhead Park when she noticed a man to the left of her. The man was indecently exposing himself. He is described as a white man with a pale complexion and dark brown hair with a fringe. He was wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded top and jeans.

Investigating officer PC Victoria Bowles, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this individual or who may have any information that could assist my investigation to get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can make a report online or call 101, quoting reference 43250230120. “Alternatively, for anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”