Woman in critical condition in hospital following crash on village road in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Cold Brayfield.

At around 4.10pm yesterday Tuesday), a white Nissan panel van and a blue Ford Focus were involved in a collision on the A428 Bedford Road.

The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 40s from Bedford, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

A woman is in critical condition following the RTA

A 23-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving whilst unfit through drink. He has been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Daniel Collett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us about this incident to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask anyone with a dash-cam and was travelling along the Bedford Road to please check any footage in case it has captured anything that may assist our investigation.