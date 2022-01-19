Woman in her 30s kicked in the chest by man in Central Milton Keynes

Police are seeking witnesses after a woman was assaulted outside a nightclub in CMK.

At around 12.30am yesterday (Tuesday) the woman, who is in her thirties, was outside Popworld on Lower Twelfth Street when she was kicked in the chest by a man.

The offender is described as a white man, aged in his fifties, of average build and is 5ft 9ins tall. He has a bald head and was wearing black jeans and a black jacket.

Police are seeking witnesses

A man from Northamptonshire has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on bail.

Investigating officer, PC Sophia Matthews based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses around Popworld on this date who have information to come forward.

“You can do so by making a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220024457.