Woman in her 60s is sexually assaulted by boy aged just 13 on Milton Keynes estate

Police are searching for a young boy who sexually assaulted a woman in her sixties in broad daylight on an MK estate.

The victim was walking in Presley Way on Crownhill when she was approached a boy thought to be aged around 13, rising a pushbike.

The youngster “touched the woman over her clothing”, say police. In law, this constitutes a sexual assault.

The victim was not injured and called the police.

Police are seeking witnesses to a sexual assault in Milton Keynes

The boy is described as Asian, of slim build and around 5ft 3ins tall with short black hair that was sticking up.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on at around 3.25pm on Monday May 13.

Investigating officer PC Sanain Tariq, said: “This was a concerning incident and we carrying out an investigation in order to locate the offender.

“If anyone has seen this incident or recognises the boy from the description then please do get in touch with. You can provide information via our online reporting page or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240221992.