Woman in her 60s is sexually assaulted by boy aged just 13 on Milton Keynes estate
The victim was walking in Presley Way on Crownhill when she was approached a boy thought to be aged around 13, rising a pushbike.
The youngster “touched the woman over her clothing”, say police. In law, this constitutes a sexual assault.
The victim was not injured and called the police.
The boy is described as Asian, of slim build and around 5ft 3ins tall with short black hair that was sticking up.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on at around 3.25pm on Monday May 13.
Investigating officer PC Sanain Tariq, said: “This was a concerning incident and we carrying out an investigation in order to locate the offender.
“If anyone has seen this incident or recognises the boy from the description then please do get in touch with. You can provide information via our online reporting page or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240221992.
“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”