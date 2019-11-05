Woman in her 70s suffers terrifying ordeal after 'fake accident' aggravated burglary in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Willen, Milton Keynes.

Police say that at around 7.50pm on Sunday (November 3) a woman knocked on the door of the victim, a woman in her 70s, on Portland Drive, Willen, stating that she has been involved in an accident.

Portland Drive, MK

The victim let the woman in, at which point a man wearing a mask has appeared at the door, forced his way in and assaulted the victim.

The woman who knocked on the door then entered the kitchen and stole cash from the victim’s purse before both offenders left.

The woman is described as white and in her early 20s, wearing jeans and boots and a puffer jacket, with fair coloured hair.

The man was wearing a black knitted head covering and mask, and a short jacket which is thought to be black in colour.

Police

The victim received cuts and bruises and was treated at hospital but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty of Force CID based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this incident in which a woman in her 70s was injured.

“Thankfully the woman did not receive serious injuries but this was a frightening ordeal for her. We would ask anyone with information who may have seen people matching the descriptions in the area on Sunday night or may have CCTV footage to please get in touch.”