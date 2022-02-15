Woman is fined hundreds of pounds for dumping rubbish behind her garden fence on Milton Keynes estate
She's been ordered to pay £484
A woman from Fullers Slade has been ordered to pay £484 after pleading guilty to dumping waste behind her garden fence.
The court heard that council officers were patrolling the area of Shearmans, Fullers Slade when they came across a pile of dumped waste containing televisions, mattresses, broken furniture and other unwanted items.
Following a council investigation into the fly-tipping, the woman accepted that some of the waste was hers, but she said other people had added rubbish to the pile.
She was issued with a £250 Fixed Penalty Notice, which she failed to pay.
The woman was then summoned to court where she pleaded guilty. Magistrates imposed a fine of £200 and ordered her to pay £250 towards the council’s legal and investigation costs. She was also ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.
Cabinet member for Public Realm, Cllr Lauren Townsend said today: “Fly tipping has a domino effect where one person dumps illegal waste and others think it’s okay to add to it.
"Whether it’s by the road, behind your fence or in a field, fly tipping in any form simply isn’t acceptable".
She added: Clearing dumped rubbish from our land costs us money that could be better spent elsewhere. Residents need to know that it just isn’t on and where we have evidence that a person has dumped waste, we will investigate and won’t hesitate to prosecute if necessary.”