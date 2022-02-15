Woman is fined hundreds of pounds for dumping rubbish behind her garden fence on Milton Keynes estate

A woman from Fullers Slade has been ordered to pay £484 after pleading guilty to dumping waste behind her garden fence.

The court heard that council officers were patrolling the area of Shearmans, Fullers Slade when they came across a pile of dumped waste containing televisions, mattresses, broken furniture and other unwanted items.

Following a council investigation into the fly-tipping, the woman accepted that some of the waste was hers, but she said other people had added rubbish to the pile.

The pile of rubbish led to a large fine for this MK resident

She was issued with a £250 Fixed Penalty Notice, which she failed to pay.

The woman was then summoned to court where she pleaded guilty. Magistrates imposed a fine of £200 and ordered her to pay £250 towards the council’s legal and investigation costs. She was also ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.

Cabinet member for Public Realm, Cllr Lauren Townsend said today: “Fly tipping has a domino effect where one person dumps illegal waste and others think it’s okay to add to it.

"Whether it’s by the road, behind your fence or in a field, fly tipping in any form simply isn’t acceptable".