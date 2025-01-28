Woman jailed after using elderly victim's bank cards to spend thousands in Milton Keynes retail store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been jailed after she traveled around the UK exploiting elderly members of the public to steal banking cards.

Her criminal activity included using a 96-year-old man’s bank card at Currys in Milton Keynes, where she bought £1,648 worth of Apple products.

Lisa Macardle, 39, has been jailed for two and a half years after pleading guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation.

It was her second victim’s bank cards that she used in Milton Keynes, these belonged to a 96-year-old man from Northampton.

Lisa Macardle has been jailed, she used cards stolen from elderly victims in ATMs in Aylesbury and a series of other locations

On 23 June 2023, the victim was called by a man claiming to represent his bank, who said there was an issue with his card. Later that day, Macardle visited his address claiming to be a courier replacing his faulty bank card. The victim gave her the card.

As well as using it in Milton Keynes, Macardle used the bank card to withdraw £500 from an ATM in Leicestershire and attempted to purchase further Apple products to the value of £3,305.99 at Currys in Aylesbury, which was unsuccessful.

On 17 June 2023, the first victim, a 98-year-old woman, received a telephone call on her landline by a man claiming to represent her bank. He told the victim that her bank cards needed to be cancelled and that a new one would be sent out.

She was told that a courier would pick up the old cards in due course, Thames Valley Police discovered.

Two days later, Macardle took the bank cards, claiming to be the courier. Macardle used a bank card to withdraw £500 from an ATM in Bournemouth, make a purchase of Apple products in John Lewis in Southampton for £3,838.01, withdraw £50 from an ATM in Aylesbury and attempt to transfer large amounts of money into her business account.

Thames Valley Police adds that she attempted to make a series of other transfers, that were worth thousands of pounds, but was unsuccessful.

On 28 June 2023, the third victim, a 91-year-old woman, received a bogus phone call regarding her bank card after which Macardle visited the victim’s property in Hampshire and collected the victim’s bank card.

Macardle then used the bank card to withdraw £250 from an ATM in Hampshire and make a purchase of Apple products at Currys in Aylesbury for £3,786.

She also tried to purchase a piece of jewellery at Ernest Jones Jewellers in Oxford for £1,915, however this transaction was unsuccessful.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Duncan Wynn of the Central Fraud Unit, said: “Courier fraud is a type of fraud where criminals deceive victims into handing over money, valuables, or sensitive information by posing as authorities or trusted individuals.

“In courier fraud, the deception typically unfolds in several stages, often targeting vulnerable or elderly individuals.

“Courier fraud preys on the victim’s trust, vulnerability, and fear of authority, making it a particularly insidious form of deception.

“Lisa Macardle has pleaded guilty to the offences which is testament to the thorough investigation by Thames Valley Police’s High Harm Fraud Team.

“Our message to offenders is clear, we will pursue, arrest and charge you.

“To protect yourself from being a victim of courier fraud, individuals should exercise caution when receiving unsolicited calls or requests for sensitive information. It is essential to verify the identity of the caller by independently contacting the purported organisation using official contact information, such as the phone number listed on their website, bank cards or statements.

“Additionally, individuals should refrain from disclosing personal or financial details over the phone and remain sceptical of any requests for immediate action or secrecy.

“Fraud prevention advice can be found on our website."

Macardle was arrested on 28 June 2023 and was charged with the offences on 10 July 2024, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

She pleaded guilty and was jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court on 17 January.

Thames Valley Police adds that no other suspects were identified during its investigation.