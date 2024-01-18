She was also left with ripped clothing

APPEAL FOR WITNESSES

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Milton Keynes.

At approximately 7.55pm yesterday (17/1), three men broke into a family property in Rudchesters, Bancroft, Milton Keynes, with weapons and threatened the occupant.

The victim, a 42-year-old female, was assaulted, sustaining grazes and ripped clothing.

The offenders searched the address for gold jewellery and then left.

All three offenders are white males, but no further description is available at this time.

Multiple items of jewellery was stolen.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Rachel Wheaton, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim and thankfully they were not seriously injured.

“The offenders have targeted a family home and I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information that could assist this investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Rudchesters, Bancroft, or nearby connecting roads, Hadrians Drive, Monks Way, Constantine Way through to Millars Way, or the nearby estates of Bradwell, Stacey Bushes and Bradville to contact us if you have sighted suspicious men or vehicles.

“I would also ask the public who were in these areas between 7.40pm and 8.15pm to review dash-cam and CCTV for anything that may assist.

“You can contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240025772.