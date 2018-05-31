Woman robbed of 3 iPods during attack outside Milton Keynes train station

A woman was left with serious facial injuries following a robbery outside Milton Keynes train station.

It happened around 3.45am on Monday when the victim was attacked by two men who stole three iPods. She is still being treated in hospital for her injuries.

The offenders got away on bicycles in the direction of Oldbrook.

The first is described as a white man, dressed in dark clothing with a white top, which may be hooded.

The second offender is also a white man, but there is no further description available at this time.

Investigating officer PC Damien Freeman, of the Investigation Hub based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a particularly vicious assault that has left the victim with some significant facial and arm injuries.

“The motive appears to have been robbery as it is believed that the victim had three iPods stolen during the incident.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of the station at around 3.45am on Monday who may have witnessed the incident to call 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43180161332’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.