Woman sentenced following attempted robbery in Milton Keynes

A woman has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for an attempted robbery outside Milton Keynes Central Library.

Katie Dowling, aged 23, of Holborn Crescent, Tattenhoe, was found guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court of one count of attempted robbery.

Dowling was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on Friday (April 27).

At around 5.30pm on November 15, 2017, Dowling approached a male teenager outside the library, in Silbury Boulevard.

She demanded his BMX bike from him, when he refused she stated she had a knife and was going to stab him.

The victim ran off uninjured, with his bike, and no knife was shown during the incident.

Dowling was arrested later that day, and charged the following day.

Investigating officer, detective constable Chris Bigg said: “Dowling attempted to use threats in order to intimidate her victim in order to take his bike.

“However the victim stood up to her a refused to give up his property.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate those who seek to carry out crime through fear and intimidation.

“She is now behind bars and I hope that her conviction sends a strong message to others who feel they can commit crimes by threatening behaviour.”

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

