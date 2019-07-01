Woman seriously injured after crashing into bridge near Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A422 near Little Crawley, north of Milton Keynes

The crash occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday night when a blue Toyota Yaris that was travelling on the A422 from Bedford towards Newport Pagnell, left the road and collided with a bridge.

The driver of the vehicle, a 68-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where she remains in a serious, but stable condition.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Smith of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am appealing to anybody that witnessed this collision, or may have dash-cam footage of the incident, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190197189.